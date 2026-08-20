Dane Cook's Brother Vanishes After Embezzling $12 Million

In a shocking tale of betrayal and deception, comedian Dane Cook’s half-brother, Darryl McCauley, was implicated in a massive embezzlement scheme that led to the theft of $12 million from the star. This turbulent chapter in Cook’s life is the focus of his upcoming documentary, Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, which reveals the extent of the familial betrayal that unfolded over a decade ago.

Embezzlement and Prison Sentences

In 2010, McCauley and his wife, Erika, pled guilty to charges that included larceny, forgery, and embezzlement. As a result, Darryl was sentenced to six years in prison, while Erika faced a two to three-year sentence on two counts of larceny.

The Disappearance of Darryl McCauley

After serving his time and being released from prison, McCauley vanished, leaving many to wonder about his whereabouts. “Where is he? What has he done? How does this end?” Cook narrates at the beginning of his documentary, setting the stage for an exploration of family trust gone horribly awry.

Aspirations Turned Sour

The documentary also delves into the brothers’ early dreams of becoming successful stand-up comics. While Cook achieved fame and became one of the highest-paid comedians of the early 2000s, McCauley took on the role of a corrections officer before directly managing his brother’s finances. Reflecting on their past, Cook remarks that McCauley was “a person who spent so much time pretending to be something he wasn’t.”

Uncovering the Theft

As Cook’s career soared, he became increasingly suspicious of McCauley’s financial maneuvers, which included withdrawing $20,000, $50,000, and even $100,000 from Cook’s accounts. “I was starting to feel something that I couldn’t really identify,” Cook recalls, questioning if his brother was hiding the stolen funds in various locations. The truth was even more alarming: McCauley had stuffed bricks of cash in different places, wrapping the money in plastic before concealing it in jars of spaghetti sauce.

The Ongoing Mystery

In the trailer for Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, Cook expresses his belief that a portion of the missing money still exists: “I do believe that there’s money out there. I believe there’s people that know more.” This intriguing revelation leaves viewers pondering the depths of the deception.