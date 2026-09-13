Dakota Johnson and MGK Spotted in NYC Post-Breakup Buzz

The renowned actress Dakota Johnson appears to be leaning on her social network following her recent breakup with musician Role Model. Just weeks after the split, which was reported by multiple outlets, she was spotted enjoying a casual outing with musician Machine Gun Kelly in New York City.

Causual Outing in the Big Apple

On their recent outing, Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly exited a black SUV together, a moment captured in photos obtained by TMZ. Johnson, 36, showcased her chic style in a black tank top, coordinating black pants, and a matching purse. Her brunette hair flowed effortlessly over her shoulders.

MGK’s Stylish Look

Machine Gun Kelly, a father to two daughters, Casie, 17, and Saga, 17 months, sported an edgy look. He donned black pants paired with a white tank top, topped off with a jacket that prominently featured a skeleton design. To maintain a casual vibe, MGK accessorized with a fitted hat and black sunglasses.

A Connection Beyond the Outing

This outing marks a continuation of the pair’s social interactions, as they were both invited to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, which took place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.