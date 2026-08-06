Court Deems Lindsey Buckingham's Stalker Incompetent for Trial

The legal proceedings surrounding Michelle Dick, who is charged with stalking former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, took a significant turn on Thursday when a judge declared her “not trial competent.” This ruling came during a morning hearing at the Los Angeles County Mental Health Court, where Judge Robert S. Harrison stated, “At this time, the court finds that you are not able to handle your case. You are not trial competent.” He also emphasized the need for medical treatment for her psychiatric condition.

Court Ruling and Future Proceedings

During the hearing, Dick, 55, was present in a yellow-and-blue jail uniform and waist restraints. The judge scheduled a follow-up hearing for August 27 to assess her future in the legal process. This session will explore whether it is in the interest of justice to attempt to restore Dick’s competency or consider her eligibility for a mental health diversion program, which could lead to the dismissal of the charges if completed successfully.

Charges and Allegations Against Dick

In April, Dick was charged with six felonies and a misdemeanor after allegedly engaging in a years-long stalking campaign against Buckingham. Reports indicate that she assaulted him with a motor vehicle and threw an unidentified substance at him, all while violating a restraining order that prohibited contact. Dick’s arrest followed a confrontation with Buckingham in Santa Monica on March 25.

After being transported back to California, Dick pleaded not guilty to the seven charges against her on May 6. The amended complaint presented by prosecutors states that she followed and made unwanted contact with Buckingham multiple times from October 9, 2021, to March 25, 2026. On March 19, Dick allegedly used her vehicle to assault Buckingham and vandalized his luxury car, a Mercedes-Benz S450, by defacing it with graffiti and other markings.

Further Disturbing Incidents

On March 25, during an altercation in Santa Monica, Dick reportedly tracked down Buckingham and threw a substance at him before fleeing the scene. Although it was unclear whether the substance was caustic, Buckingham fortunately did not sustain any injuries.

Prior to these events, Buckingham sought a restraining order against Dick in November 2024, accusing her of “swatting” his home. Allegedly, she called 911 falsely claiming that shots had been fired at his residence, resulting in a significant police response. A judge granted his request for a restraining order in December 2024, mandating that Dick maintain at least 100 yards of distance from Buckingham, his wife, and his son for a duration of five years. This order prohibited her from approaching their homes, vehicles, or initiating contact of any kind.

Buckingham’s Account

In court documents, Buckingham described an encounter where police stopped and questioned Dick after one incident, noting that she “began rambling about me being her father and suffocating her as a child.” This troubling account adds complexity to the already serious allegations against Dick.