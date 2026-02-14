Court Appearance for Man Charged in Nancy Guthrie Ransom Hoax

In a case that has captured widespread attention, a California man has made his initial court appearance after being accused of sending fake ransom texts related to the Nancy Guthrie case. The allegations, involving phony demands targeting the family of the Today show host Savannah Guthrie, have added a layer of complexity to a distressing situation that has dominated headlines.

### Suspect’s Alleged Actions

The accused, 42-year-old Callella, allegedly sent two text messages on February 4 to family members Annie and Tommaso Cioni, as they desperately sought information about their missing 84-year-old mother. The texts included a nine-second phone call, with demands reportedly aimed at extorting the family. He faces charges of transmitting a ransom demand and using telecommunications to abuse or threaten individuals.

### Court Proceedings and Restrictions

Callella remains out of jail but is subject to stringent pre-trial conditions. These restrictions include electronic monitoring and travel limitations between Arizona and California. Furthermore, he is prohibited from contacting the alleged victims or potential witnesses involved in this case. Despite appearing in court, a follow-up hearing date has yet to be scheduled. Callella’s attorney has indicated a desire to waive his client’s appearance at arraignment.

### Details of the Alleged Ransom Messages

According to reports, both Annie and Tommaso Cioni received identical messages purportedly from Callella, asking about a bitcoin transaction. Authorities have stated that Callella acted as an imposter, exploiting the family’s vulnerability during a time of crisis. The ongoing situation has remained at the forefront of media coverage since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home on February 1.

### Continuing Investigation and Support

The Department of Justice emphasized its commitment to holding accountable those who interfere with federal investigations or exploit the family’s suffering. The FBI, deeply involved in the investigation, has increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s location or the arrest and conviction of those implicated in her disappearance.

As the case unfolds, authorities remain vigilant, ensuring justice for the Guthrie family while continuing the search for answers.