Cole Sprouse’s ‘Vintage Violence’ to Wrap Up Singapore Film Fest

The 37th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is set to conclude on November 1 with the screening of “Vintage Violence,” a crime caper directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko. Featuring Cole Sprouse and Mizuhara Kiko, this film emphasizes the impact of technology on storytelling and social interactions.

Festival Highlights and Closing Night

SGIFF will bring back its stand-alone closing night for the first time since 2014 with this special screening. “Vintage Violence,” which premiered in the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto Film Festival, will mark its Asian debut at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre. Director Kotlyarenko, along with stars Sprouse and Mizuhara, are expected to attend and engage with the audience.

About ‘Vintage Violence’

The film revolves around Carter, a livestreamer who discovers a pair of 19th-century Levi’s while exploring an abandoned mine in Colorado. Izumi, a viewer from Japan, informs him that the jeans could bring in a fortune in Tokyo’s denim market. However, complications arise when Izumi’s financially troubled boyfriend gets involved with Edoga, a denim-obsessed figure from the underworld, and an exiled yakuza seeking revenge arrives on the scene. The film creatively utilizes split screens to display various text threads, livestreams, and chat discussions, reflecting contemporary communication dynamics.

Director and Cast Engagement

Following the screening, Kotlyarenko, Sprouse, and Mizuhara will participate in an “In Conversation With” session at the National Museum of Singapore on October 31. This event will delve into Kotlyarenko’s fascination with screen culture and explore the actors’ approaches to their craft over the years. Other notable sessions during the festival will feature renowned filmmakers such as Aamir Khan, Peter Chan, and Koreeda Hirokazu.

Opening Night and Political Controversies

The SGIFF kicks off on October 21 with Hur Jin-ho’s “The Assassin(s).” This film has been maintained as the opening title despite calls from South Korea’s People Power Party, representing all 109 lawmakers, to withdraw it due to accusations of historical distortion.

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