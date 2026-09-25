Aamir Khan Honored at Singapore Film Festival Opening Night

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) is set to honor Indian actor, director, and producer Aamir Khan with its prestigious Screen Icon Award during its 37th edition. This year’s festival will also feature a special presentation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic film “Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India,” with a screening alongside director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Exciting Festival Opening

The festival kicks off with the South Korean thriller “The Assassin(s),” directed by Hur Jin-ho, who will be present along with cast members Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min-ho at the opening event.

A Celebration of Asian Cinema

As part of its commitment to celebrating Asian filmmaking, SGIFF will present the Cinema Honorary Award to esteemed Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu, coinciding with a screening of his film “Look Back.” This honor underscores the festival’s dedication to recognizing lasting contributions to the Asian film landscape.

Innovative Audience Engagement

SGIFF Executive Director Jeremy Chua emphasized this edition’s focus on showcasing premier talent and influential work from across Asia. “Around it, we have also reconsidered how audiences encounter a festival with new presentation formats and points of entry, a ticketing platform that is markedly more intuitive,” Chua noted. Additionally, the festival features an expanded industry program intended as a resource center for artists and filmmakers, along with a new free-to-attend section dedicated to the intersection of creativity and technology.

Noteworthy Dialogues and Competitions

Adding to the festival’s rich program, the “In Conversation With” series will invite guests like Shim Eun-kyung, filmmaker Peter Chan Ho-sun, and renowned Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong for dialogues related to their works, including Wong’s debut in “My Name Ain’t Suzie.” Korean New Wave director Yim Soon-rye will chair the jury for the Asian Feature Film Competition, alongside a diverse panel including Fukada Koji and cinematographers Ashizawa Akiko and Tom Harari.

Spotlight on Singaporean Productions

The festival’s lineup includes over 25 Singapore productions and co-productions that have garnered accolades at major international festivals such as Cannes and Sundance. Noteworthy entries include “Ah Girl,” where star Ong Xuan Jing clinched the Best Actress award at the Hong Kong International Film Festival, and Ang Geck Geck, who received the Youth Jury Award at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. The works of local filmmakers like Nelson Yeo, who premiered “The House on the Moon” at Locarno, reflect Singapore’s growing presence in the global cinema landscape.

Encouraging Emerging Talent

SGIFF Program Director Thong Kay Wee stated, “Singapore’s film industry is enjoying its hard-earned recognition on the world stage. This year’s selection reflects an increasingly diverse creative ecosystem that is producing internationally competitive work.” He highlighted how many of these filmmakers began their journeys with mentorship from SGIFF, making this year’s showcase a proud homecoming.

Funding and New Initiatives

After a brief hiatus, the SGIFF Film Fund will return, supported by the Tan Ean Kiam Foundation which is now backing both the Southeast Asian Documentary and Short Film Grants under the SEA-Doc and SEA-Shorts programs. The SEA-Doc grant will focus on featuring documentaries in late edits or finishing stages, while SEA-Shorts will continue its mission to support emerging filmmakers. Applications for both grants will be accepted from November 5 to December 5.

Inclusive Programs for Young Audiences

This year, the festival will introduce a Junior Explorers section, featuring sensory-friendly screenings for younger audiences, commencing with the stop-motion animated feature “Brave Cat.” Additionally, an Undercurrent section will showcase three live performances: a Taiwanese puppetry piece “Corporeal Forms: Four Stories,” an interactive video gaming experience “The Compression Zone,” and an analog film and music performance “Imagination + The Rest Is My Ghost.”

Expanding Industry Connections

SGIFF Pro, the festival’s industry arm, will introduce three new initiatives this year: Parallax, a public program centered on filmmaking and immersive technology; Off Campus, designed to connect students with industry experience; and the Pitching Forum, aimed at fostering co-production opportunities between Singaporean and international filmmakers.

Festival Details