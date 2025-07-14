Coldplay’s Surprise ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ Stuns World Cup Audience

Coldplay’s Surprise Performance at FIFA World Cup Halftime Show Captivates Fans

During the FIFA World Cup halftime show at MetLife Stadium, Coldplay delivered an unexpected and electrifying performance of “A Sky Full of Stars.” This surprise appearance was the highlight of an international lineup that included renowned artists like Doja Cat, J Balvin, Tems, and Emmanuel Kelly. Coldplay’s surprise performance added a thrilling twist to an already star-studded event, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Star-Studded Lineup Shines Bright

The much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup final featuring Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain was electrified by a halftime show bursting with global talent. Coldplay’s surprise performance came alongside Doja Cat representing North America, Tems from Africa, and J Balvin hailing from South America. Each artist brought a unique flavor to the event, captivating fans with diverse musical styles.

J Balvin kicked off the festivities with an energetic rendition of “Mi Gente,” complete with vibrant drummers and dancers. Tems followed with a soulful version of “Love Me JeJe,” gradually joined by dancers to enhance her powerful solo presence. J Balvin returned to keep the vibes high with his iconic “Reggaeton” performance.

Coldplay’s Surprise Performance Steals the Show

The grand finale saw Coldplay take the stage unexpectedly, accompanied by Australian singer-songwriter Emmanuel Kelly. Together with Chris Martin, they delivered a moving performance of “A Sky Full of Stars,” creating a magical moment that sent the audience into a frenzy. The finale was a collaborative celebration, as J Balvin, Tems, Doja Cat, and their dancers joined Coldplay on stage. “I’m so happy that we are all here together,” Kelly proclaimed, garnering cheers and applause from fans.

Innovative Stagecraft and Global Impact

The performance was staged on an innovative platform situated high in the stands, an intentional choice to protect the newly installed natural grass field. Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, emphasized that this setup allowed for a seamless transition during the game while delivering an unforgettable visual experience. The stagecraft was a pivotal element in maintaining the integrity of the event.

Through their partnership with FIFA, Global Citizen aims to raise $100 million to expand global access to education. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Doja Cat expressed her honor and gratitude for being part of this momentous occasion, reinforcing her commitment to supporting global education initiatives through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Coldplay’s surprise performance, coupled with the diverse talents of the featured artists, made the FIFA World Cup halftime show a truly global celebration of music, culture, and unity.