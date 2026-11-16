Cinepolis Expands Sala de Arte to Six Indonesian Cities

Cinepolis is set to enhance the cinematic landscape in Indonesia by introducing its Sala de Arte program, which is dedicated to showcasing independent and international films. Partnering with KlikFilm as the official curator, Cinepolis aims to bring highlights from the ongoing Malang World Cinema festival to audiences in six major cities across the archipelago.

Expanding Sala de Arte Beyond Mexico

Originally launched in Mexico in 2012, Sala de Arte has since expanded to more than 25 Cinepolis locations in Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. This initiative guarantees a permanent platform for international and indie films, allowing cinephiles access to diverse cinematic experiences.

Details on the Indonesian Rollout

In Indonesia, KlikFilm will take charge of curating film selections for Cinepolis venues in six yet-to-be-announced cities. While specific details regarding the rollout and screening schedules remain forthcoming, the partnership signifies a new commitment to enriching the local film culture.

A Celebration of Global Cinema at Malang World Cinema

The announcement follows the opening of the Malang World Cinema festival, which began on Nov. 14 at Cinepolis Malang Town Square in East Java. The festival is a celebration of global cinematic talent, showcasing over 200 films from 69 countries and attracting audiences from nearby cities like Surabaya. Due to high demand, additional screenings have been scheduled for several standout titles, including the Palme d’Or winning film “Fjord” and Cannes favorites “All of a Sudden” and “Minotaur.”

Commitment to Equitable Access to Cinema

Frederica, director of KlikFilm and executive director of Malang World Cinema, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “This collaboration is a significant step forward for KlikFilm towards making access to world-class cinema more equitable for Indonesian audiences. Through Malang World Cinema and the upcoming expansion of Sala de Arte, we are not just bringing the finest curation of films from international festivals to the big screen, but we are also aiming to nurture a sustainable ecosystem for film appreciation that continues outside of Jakarta.”

Looking Ahead to Future Screenings

Alejandro Aguilera Garibay, CEO of Cinepolis Cinemas Indonesia, shared his vision for the initiative: “Local viewers should be able to watch international films at the same high standard wherever they live. Malang World Cinema opens up that opportunity, and we hope to keep the door open for a very long time. This is the spirit behind Sala de Arte – an initiative we have run in Mexico since 2012 and are now bringing to Indonesia – to ensure that a curated selection of world cinema always has a permanent place on the big screen in six cities. We are delighted to embark on this journey together with KlikFilm.”

A New Era for Indonesian Cinema