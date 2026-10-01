The Jakarta World Cinema festival is set to kick off with the screening of Cristian Mungiu’s acclaimed film “Fjord,” which recently took home the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement of the festival’s 2026 program was made public on Thursday, promising an exciting lineup that also features top award-winners from other major film festivals in Venice and Berlin.

Closing with a Thai Premiere

As the festival wraps up, it will present the Indonesian premiere of “Inherit,” directed by Thai filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun. This closing film adds further international flair to the event, which draws participation from around the globe.

A Global Showcase

The festival boasts a diverse collection of 207 films hailing from 69 countries. Impressively, 120 of these films have received accolades at major festivals, indicating a hallmark of quality that attendees can expect. Among the selection, Asian cinema is prominently represented with 96 films, while works directed by women comprise 41 entries. Additionally, 20 films are official submissions for the international feature category at the 99th Academy Awards.

Highlighting Award-Winning Films

Among the celebrated works showcased will be May el-Toukhy’s “Woman Unknown,” which captured the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It will be screened alongside the Venice Special Jury Prize winner, “NAZA,” directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. Furthermore, the Cannes lineup is notably robust, including the Grand Prix winner “Minotaur” by Andrey Zvyagintsev and the best actress awardee “All of a Sudden” by Hamaguchi Ryusuke. Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, “The Debut,” adds to the yve-style.com of perspectives featured in the festival.

Online Program and Special Events

For audiences interested in digital offerings, Ilker Çatak’s film “Yellow Letters,” which won the Golden Bear at the Berlinale, will be included in the festival’s online program. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Tudor Vladimir Panduru, the cinematographer from “Fjord,” who will be hosting a masterclass tailored for local filmmakers and film enthusiasts.

A Landmark Year for the Festival

Festival director Shandy Gasella expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “Securing 120 award-winning titles, but having the Golden Bear, the Palme d’Or, and the Golden Lion winners all in our lineup in a single year is a monumental milestone for us. For Indonesian cinephiles, this lineup is a rare and vital passport to experience the absolute heartbeat of contemporary world cinema.”

Expanding Across Indonesia

This year marks a significant expansion as the Jakarta World Cinema festival will venture beyond the capital for the first time. The main eight-day run is scheduled to take place at CGV Grand Indonesia from October 31 to November 7. Following that, eight-day screenings will also occur simultaneously at CGV Paris Van Java in Bandung and Cinepolis Malang Town Square in Malang from November 14 to 21. For those unable to attend in person, a selection of films will be available for online streaming through KlikFilm from October 31 to November 21.

A Vision for Cultural Connection