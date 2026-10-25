Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke's Unexpected Lip Locks Revealed

Viewers are in for a treat this season on Summer House as stars Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke turn up the heat with a surprising romantic twist. Nearly seven months after their respective exes, West Wilson and Amanda Batula, made headlines with the announcement of their relationship, Miller and Cooke have taken a bold step of their own by sharing a passionate kiss.

Excitement Builds at Bravo Fan Fest

The anticipation for the new season heightened when a teaser clip was unveiled during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, on October 24. In the clip, the housemates engage in a playful game of spin the bottle, which leads to a moment that has many fans buzzing.

Kyle’s Reaction Says It All

As the bottle rotates, it eventually points to Miller, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from Cooke. “Hallelujah, baby!” he exclaims, clearly thrilled at the prospect of kissing the influencer. There’s a palpable sense of excitement as one of their co-stars jokingly refers to it as “Kyle’s fantasy.”

A Daredevil Moment

Initially, both Miller and Cooke experience a few awkward seconds, with Miller commenting, “This is so crazy.” However, the jitters quickly fade as the two lean into the moment, with Miller affectionately caressing Cooke’s face as they move into full make-out mode.