Ciara Miller's Surprising Response to DWTS Early Exit

Ciara Miller is not quite ready to bid farewell to summer just yet, especially after her unexpected early exit from the 35th season of Dancing With the Stars. The star of Summer House expressed her surprise at being eliminated after only four weeks, feeling that her journey on the ABC reality competition could have lasted longer.

Emotional Reflection on Her Experience

During the podcast episode released on October 8, Ciara voiced her disappointment, stating, “It’s just sad. Obviously loved being here. So fun, such a challenge and it was so nice getting to challenge myself every week and doing new things.” Her heartfelt confession highlighted her desire for the experience to continue beyond the four-week mark.

Gratitude for Professional Partner

Ciara became emotional as she reflected on her partnership with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong. “Brandon is really so patient,” she noted, acknowledging the challenges of learning a new skill in front of an audience. “I don’t take for granted how annoying it is to probably have to basically carry someone around, essentially, and teach them all the things and all the ropes.” She expressed deep gratitude for Brandon’s understanding and support, especially during moments of anxiety, affirming that he “never made me feel bad about it.”

Looking Ahead