Christy Lee Opens Up About Post Malone's Heartfelt Proposal

In a heartfelt revelation, Christy Lee, the fiancée of renowned artist Post Malone, has opened up about the “incredibly intimate” setting of their engagement. The couple’s love story took a significant turn on August 17, with Malone proposing to Lee at their picturesque ranch in Utah.

A Scenic Proposal

Reflecting on the magical evening, Lee expressed her joy and the unique atmosphere surrounding the proposal. “There was something so special about being at our ranch, surrounded by the people we love most and all of our new little animals,” she shared in an interview with Vogue, published on August 28. “The whole evening felt incredibly intimate and personal. It was the most special moment of my life.”

A Surprise to Remember

Beginning the night with a delightful surprise, Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, gifted Lee a baby Highland cow, along with bunnies and chickens. This whimsical touch set the stage for an unforgettable proposal. “He had planned the most beautiful intimate dinner at the ranch,” Lee added, emphasizing the evening’s elegance. As if that weren’t enough, another surprise awaited her—her best friends and parents were there to share in the joyous occasion.

A Year of Public Romance

The couple’s engagement marks a milestone in their relationship, which went public just over a year ago. Malone’s ability to create such a personal and touching proposal reflects the deep bond they have cultivated during their time together.