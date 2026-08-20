Post Malone Proposes to Christy Lee After Year of Love

Fans have another reason to celebrate Post Malone as he has officially gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Christy Lee. The announcement comes more than a year after the couple first made their relationship public in early 2025.

Engagement Announcement

The engagement news was shared by Lee’s friend, Marina Hollyer, via Instagram Stories on August 19. Hollyer posted a collection of photos featuring Malone and Lee, who was seen proudly displaying her diamond ring while donning a small veil and a sash that read “Bride to Be.”

In her heartfelt post, Hollyer expressed her joy, writing, “My best friend in the world just got engaged. Love you more than words Toph!!!”

Celebratory Moments

Another friend, Brooke Donovan, also took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet moment of the couple kissing amidst a bed of roses, stating, “So happy for you both.”

E! News has reached out to Malone’s representatives for further comment but has yet to receive a response.

A Blossoming Romance

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, and Christy Lee first sparked romance rumors in January of last year during a dinner outing in Rome. Their love story flourished with subsequent appearances together, including a bar visit in Idaho in March, followed by a sighting in Paris the following month.