Christina Applegate's Health Battle: No MS Diagnosis After All

After a significant hiatus, Christina Applegate has returned to her podcast, MeSsY, co-hosted with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, to share shocking news: she was misdiagnosed and does not have multiple sclerosis (MS) as previously believed.

Revisiting a Misdiagnosis

In a candid two-part episode, Applegate recounted her tumultuous journey that began in 2021 when she underwent extensive testing for various conditions. After a spinal tap and a series of MRIs, she was initially diagnosed with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), but her health continued to deteriorate. Despite seeing almost 40 lesions on her brain, Applegate struggled with her declining health.

Unexpected News

In her latest episode, released on Tuesday, she reflected on how she leaned on the MS community, seeking support from Sigler and others, while beginning a long and taxing regimen of infusions that took a toll on her body. However, a few years later, her doctor recommended weaning her off the infusions to closely monitor her B cells. When no changes were observed, they began re-evaluating her diagnosis.

A Shocking Revelation

With advancements in brain MRI technology, Applegate’s misdiagnosis was uncovered. She recalled her doctor entering the room, delivering the unexpected news: “Congratulations, you don’t have MS. Congratulations.” Yet, instead of elation, Applegate felt disoriented and upset, admitting, “I’m not happy at all.” She expressed concern that this revelation left her without answers, stating, “I haven’t gotten better… I’m back at square one.”

Struggling with the Aftermath

Applegate emphasized the confusion that accompanies her situation, noting, “You don’t get misdiagnosed, and then all of a sudden, I’m better.” Despite no longer being labeled with MS, she experienced persistent symptoms. She opened up about the emotional burden, saying, “I feel like I let everybody down,” reflecting on her previous connection to the MS community and the way she had become an advocate for awareness.

Describing her current emotional state as “a mind fuck,” she shared her plans to take a proactive role in her health journey by seeking the right specialists and advocating for herself.

A Journey Toward Understanding

Applegate noted the continuing sensitivity of her health condition, revealing that she still experiences significant pain and fatigue. “It hurts to get out of bed; it hurts to stand up,” she lamented. Yet, she remains determined to find joy in her life, working to create a positive environment in her home.

Looking Ahead

Together with Sigler, Applegate plans to invite experts onto the podcast to discuss the implications of her situation while keeping the show a light-hearted space focused on what they enjoy. Sigler encouraged Applegate to embrace her feelings, recognizing that her response was valid and human. She playfully urged Applegate to celebrate the absence of MS, prompting laughter as Applegate mused, “I’ve been talking about that damn jumping for so long!”