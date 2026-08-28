Christie Brinkley and Sailor Wow in Coordinated Outfits at Hamptons Event

At 72 years old, Christie Brinkley continues to defy age norms, showcasing her youthful appearance during a recent outing with her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook. The duo attended John Mayer’s live performance at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, Hamptons, where they were spotted sharing the spotlight in matching outfits.

Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo

Both Brinkley and 28-year-old Sailor opted for chic ensembles, donning jeans and black tops with their long blond hair cascading down. Christie turned heads in a lacy v-neck top tucked into dark blue jeans, complemented by a green jacket. Her eye-catching accessories included a large brown belt, dangly earrings, and a trendy fringe purse, finishing off her look with brown cowboy boots.

Christie Brinkley and her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, went to a John Mayer show Wednesday in matching outfits. Getty Images for SiriusXM

A Night to Remember

Sailor also looked effortlessly stylish, sporting a black tank top layered under a cropped denim jacket paired with black boots. She accessorized her outfit with a simple brown belt and a fun choker necklace. Brinkley shared glimpses of their night on Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude for the performance, stating, “@johnmayer and the full moon were both amazing tonight!” She also posted a video of them singing along to Mayer’s song “New Light,” which they call their favorite.

The supermodel stunned with her youthful looks at 72. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Celebrating Style and Family

This mother-daughter pair is no stranger to twinning; they recently matched in bold all-red outfits to celebrate Michael Kors’ 45th Anniversary Collection. Sailor shared her appreciation for their moments together on Instagram, stating, “So grateful for all the fun memories I get to make with my mama.”

The mother-daughter duo also matched in bold red outfits at a Michael Kors event Monday in East Hampton. Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock

Brinkley’s Take on Aging

As a model, Christie has been open about her approach to aging, emphasizing her preference for natural beauty over extensive cosmetic procedures. In previous interviews, she has stated, “I mainly do lasers,” and shared that she does not aim to eliminate all her wrinkles. “I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything,” she explained, noting her focus on health as she ages. Brinkley has also mentioned experimenting with fillers, but insists on maintaining a natural look. “I want a little life to show on my face, you know?”