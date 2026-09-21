Chilean Film ‘Erratics’ Fuses Experimental Art and Haunting Narrative

Chilean filmmaker Thomas Woodroffe’s debut feature, “Erratics” (“Bloques erráticos”), intricately weaves elements of speculative fiction, ghost cinema, and Patagonian hauntology. The film had its world premiere at the San Sebastián Festival’s New Directors sidebar, capturing audiences with its unique narrative and visual artistry.

Exploring the Legacy of a Forgotten Filmmaker

The narrative follows the ghost of Lucien Castelnau, a French filmmaker who awakens in the breathtaking landscapes of Patagonia after having been trapped in a glacier for a century. As he navigates this modern world—a society shaped by forgotten histories—he encounters remnants of indigenous memories, dislocated communities, and visions of an era that starkly contrasts with the one he once knew. The film poignantly questions what happens to images, memories, and artworks that do not reach an audience, asking, “Can a film truly exist if it is never seen?”

A Journey of Discovery and Recognition

In a metaphor describing Castelnau’s journey, Woodroffe likens him to an erratic boulder, carried by ice to a place where he does not belong—wandering between different times in search of meaning, acknowledgment, and a way to complete his unfinished legacy.

Skillful Storytelling and Voice

Castelnau is portrayed by the evocative French actor Denis Lavant, known for his role in “Beau Travail,” whose haunting voiceover enriches the film’s striking imagery. Woodroffe vividly reflects on the genesis of “Erratics,” which arose unexpectedly six years ago from a friend’s confusion over an academic paper where she mistakenly sent him research on the ethnographic documentary “La Terre de Feu” (1925). This fortunate mix-up became the spark for his cinematic exploration.

The Spirit of Cinema as Revival

“I believe in the possibility of cinema to be a ghost, to invoke voices from remote times and bring them back to life in the present,” Woodroffe expresses, illustrating his vision for the film. As a multidisciplinary artist—director, screenwriter, cinematographer, and colorist—Woodroffe aims to bridge the gap between filmmaking and film preservation. He first gained recognition with his short “Astral Fever,” which premiered at the 1976 Biennale, subsequently winning a special mention in the Nest competition at San Sebastián.

Global Reach and Future Prospects

“Erratics” is being represented internationally by Paris-based MPM Premium, a company committed to spotlighting original voices in contemporary Latin American cinema. Recent works they have represented include “Rains Over Babel” and “The Riverbank.” Natalia Isotta, the head of festivals and Ibero-American sales at MPM Premium, noted, “As a sales company, our work is to help films find their audience. Rarely do we encounter a film that turns that very journey into the heart of its own story.”

Collaborative Efforts and Cast