In a heartfelt announcement today, Lionel Messi confirmed his retirement from international soccer, marking the end of an illustrious 21-year career representing Argentina. His decision follows devastating personal loss, as he reflected on the passing of his father just weeks after Argentina’s World Cup final appearance against Spain. In a poignant Instagram post where he expressed his sentiments, Messi noted, “I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before.”

Messi’s Legacy in International Soccer

Messi’s retirement comes after a remarkable tenure that included participation in six World Cups and culminating in victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His final match took place during the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina faced off against Spain, concluding in a 1-0 defeat. Throughout the tournament, Messi showcased his outstanding talent, netting eight goals, making him the second highest scorer behind France’s Kylian Mbappé.

The Collectibility of Messi’s Argentina Jersey

As fans process the news of Messi’s retirement, there’s been a notable surge in interest for his Argentina jersey. According to experts, this jersey is expected to become one of the most collectible items in sports history. For those looking to secure a piece of this legacy, there are still options to purchase Messi’s jersey online, but availability may dwindle quickly.

Where to Buy Messi Jerseys Online

Here’s a guide to some retailers with Messi’s Argentina jersey still in stock: Lionel Messi Argentina National Team 2026 Home On-Field Authentic Jersey Currently, Messi’s authentic jersey is mostly sold out, with limited stock in size small available at Fanatics. It’s completely unavailable at Adidas. Lionel Messi Argentina National Team 2026 Home Replica Jersey This replica jersey offers an affordable option and is easier to find in stock compared to authentic versions. It’s available for $50 less than the authentic jersey. Lionel Messi Argentina National Team adidas 2006 Bringback Home Jersey For fans of vintage style, Messi’s first jersey from the 2006 World Cup is also well-stocked at Fanatics and has a timeless appeal. Lionel Messi Argentina Authentic Autographed 2022-23 Home Jersey Serious collectors might be interested in this hand-signed jersey from the 2022-23 season, a stunning piece for any collection. Lionel Messi Argentina Autographed Authentic 2026 World Cup Jersey This signed jersey from the 2026 World Cup comes with a higher price tag, due to the significance of it being Messi’s final World Cup and could appreciate in value over time.