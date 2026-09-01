Cherished Moments: Why Waiting for Your First Kiss Matters

In the nostalgic landscape of teen romantic comedy, “Never Been Kissed” presents a unique blend of humor and heartfelt reflection. At the core of the story is Josie, a character who is not quite in her element when it comes to social dynamics, especially as a teenager. Despite having experienced a kiss, Josie’s hopeful romantic nature leads her to believe that meaningful connections are reserved for a deeper, lifelong commitment.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

As the narrative unfolds, Josie embraces an opportunity to reconnect with adolescence, albeit in an unexpected way. Dressed in an eye-catching all-white ensemble that may raise eyebrows, she soon forms a close bond with Aldys, played by Leelee Sobieski. Aldys, an aspiring professor, novelist, and flautist, embodies the belief that her best years are still to come. This friendship becomes pivotal for Josie as she navigates the complexities of teenage life, sharing experiences and aspirations.

Complicated Crushes

Alongside her platonic friendships, Josie develops a complicated crush on her charismatic English teacher, Sam Coulson, portrayed by Michael Vartan. This infatuation adds another layer of tension as prom night approaches, a crucial event that symbolizes both social status and romantic potential for high schoolers. However, spending time with the academically inclined “Denominators” and daydreaming about her teacher will not pave the way for the coveted cover story she aspires to create.

The Quest for Popularity

To break into the circle of popularity, Josie enlists the help of her brother Rob, played by David Arquette, who is also going undercover at the school. This sibling partnership aims to secure Josie’s connection to the ‘cool kids,’ which includes a young James Franco and Jessica Alba, before the big night. The duo’s comedic escapades expose the ups and downs of teenage social life while providing a fresh perspective on the nuances of acceptance and self-worth.