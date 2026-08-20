Jessica Alba and Honor's Bond: Matching Tattoos Before Yale

As Jessica Alba prepares to see her daughter Honor embark on her collegiate journey at Yale University, the two shared a memorable milestone together. In a heartwarming celebration of Honor’s high school graduation, the 18-year-old and her mother marked the occasion with matching tattoos, symbolizing their bond.

A Special Celebration

In a sweet gesture, Honor took to Instagram to showcase their new tattoos. In July, she shared a photograph capturing their hands intertwined in the front seat of a car, captioning it tenderly, “me x mama.” This visual representation of their connection highlights the joy they find in each other’s company.

The Meaning Behind the Ink

Tattoo artist WINTERSTONE provided an intimate look at the designs, featuring an eye intertwined with an infinity symbol. Jessica chose to have her tattoo placed on the outside of her forearm, while Honor opted for placement on her inner wrist. “Matching tattoos with her daughter!” WINTERSTONE commented in a recent Instagram post. “What a way to show love with an unforgettable experience! A memory they will share forever!”

Reflecting on Change

The experience is particularly meaningful for Jessica, who expressed the challenges of navigating the emotions tied to Honor’s transition into college life. As the eldest child, Honor’s departure represents a significant change for the family, prompting Jessica to reflect on this next chapter.