Cheap Trick Takes First Ever Touring Hiatus, Shocks Fans

Cheap Trick stirred a wave of concern amongst their fans earlier this week when they announced the cancellation of all their shows scheduled for 2027. Despite this unsettling news, the band confirmed that they will proceed with 10 performances in November as planned. To address the anxiety within their community, Cheap Trick took to social media to clarify their decision.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone who has expressed concern for us,” the band stated. “To clear things up, we’ve decided to take some time off after decades of touring because we need a break. Not for health reasons. We’ll play our November shows and then take our first break in 50 years. Thank you for all your support!”

The band’s claim of being on the road for 50 years holds true. Formed in 1973, Cheap Trick has retained its original lineup—frontman Robin Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson, and drummer Bun E. Carlos—almost uninterrupted until 2010, except for a brief hiatus for Petersson from 1980 to 1987.

After an abrupt split with Carlos in 2010, the band brought in Nielsen’s son, Daxx, as the new drummer. In 2016, Robin Taylor Zander, Zander’s son, joined as a rhythm guitarist, stepping in at times to play lead guitar, drums, and bass in the absence of other members.

In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Robin Taylor Zander shared his experience covering for Rick Nielsen during a brief departure for a “minor procedure.” He stated, “If anyone knows about this band, they know that a lot of the personality is through Rick. He’s the main entertainer. I’m never going to be that, because I’m standing. I have to sing most of the night. I’m not going to run around and throw guitar picks into the audience like Rick. I just had to focus on getting the guitar parts right. All I could do was my best.”

Recently, it was reported that Rick Nielsen, who struggles with COPD and asthma, needed to leave the stage during a performance at Riveredge Park in Aurora, Illinois, due to breathing difficulties. Shortly thereafter, he announced he was cancer-free during a charity event at Hard Rock Casino Rockford, Illinois, stating, “Let everybody know I took an MRI last week. I have no cancer, so that’s good news.”

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Cheap Trick last performed on October 9 at the VyStar Pavilion in Savannah, Georgia, showcasing a setlist rich with classics such as “Dream Police,” “I Want You to Want Me,” and “Surrender,” alongside fan favorites like “High Roller,” “Big Eyes,” and “Lookout.”