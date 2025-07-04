Megyn Kelly Challenges Charlize Theron’s Controversial Sex Tips

In a controversial exchange that has captured public attention, Megyn Kelly has rebuked Charlize Theron for sharing candid sex advice during her appearance on the podcast “Call Her Daddy.” This heated discussion highlights the broader societal debates around sexuality and the portrayal of women in the media. Kelly’s critiques raise questions about the appropriateness of such topics in mainstream platforms, especially when they involve high-profile actresses like Theron.

Megyn Kelly’s Critique

During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly did not hold back when she characterized Theron’s comments as “vulgar” and classless. The host expressed disbelief that Theron, currently promoting her new Netflix movie “The Old Guard 2,” would choose to engage in conversations about sex with a podcast known for its provocative content.

“She decided to go on a podcast tour for some reason,” Kelly said. “She sat down with ‘Call Her Daddy,’ the sex podcaster who interviewed Kamala Harris — all about how much they love abortions.” Kelly criticized the actress for attempting to project an image of a “super cool girl,” implying that the attempt seemed contrived.

Charlize Theron’s Bold Statements

On the same episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Theron was candid about her personal life, stating, “I am the last person to ask [for sex tips]. I’m sounding very cocky here, but I think it’s because I’ve found this freedom in my 40s where I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’” She recounted her experience of having a one-night stand with a significantly younger partner, asserting that women deserve to embrace their sexuality openly.

This frankness, however, seemed to rub Kelly the wrong way. The conservative host pointed out the irony, noting that she herself had portrayed Theron in the 2019 film “Bombshell.” Kelly maintained that her views, while critical, were simply personal opinions, emphasizing her freedom to criticize without fear of legal repercussions.

A Clash of Perspectives

Kelly’s disdain for the open discussion of sexual topics continued throughout her segment. She suggested that Theron’s age—49—made her desire to sound youthful “feel weird,” accusing her of compensating for some inability to connect with her true self. “She’s one of our biggest stars — act like it. Have some class,” Kelly asserted.

Furthermore, Kelly took issue with Theron’s comments on single motherhood and her independence from men. “It’s strange to see one of our most famous actresses sit down cross-legged with a sex podcaster talking about orgasms and who they slept with,” she remarked. This exchange illustrates Kelly’s belief that celebrities should uphold certain standards, particularly when discussing personal matters.

The Irony of Judgement

In an ironic twist, Theron had shared on “Call Her Daddy” her observations regarding the stigma that single mothers and older women face. She argued that society often judges these women negatively, assuming something must be “wrong” with them. Theron conveyed a sense of freedom that comes from raising a child alone, a sentiment that Kelly viewed as an act of pretension rather than empowerment.

“That’s just affectation,” Kelly responded, highlighting her disapproval of Theron’s openness with profanity and provocative topics. She lamented that such behaviors compromise the dignity expected of leading female figures. “This isn’t how I want to see our biggest stars behave,” Kelly concluded, questioning whether this style of communication reflects a broader trend in celebrity culture.

You can listen to the full segment of “The Megyn Kelly Show” for a deeper understanding of the ongoing debate surrounding media representations and societal expectations.