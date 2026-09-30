Chad Lowe Heartbroken as Daughter Fiona Passes Away at 13

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter are mourning the tragic loss of their daughter, Fiona, who passed away at the tender age of 13. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by her family on Tuesday.

Heartfelt Tribute to a Beloved Daughter

In a statement provided to People, the family expressed their profound sorrow, saying, “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance. She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

A Request for Privacy and Support

The statement went on to describe the family’s devastation and included a request for prayers and privacy during this difficult time. They also urged anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help from the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

A Glimpse into Fiona’s Life

Fiona was born on November 16, 2012, as the couple’s second child. Chad Lowe, known for his Emmy-winning performance as Jesse McKenna on Life Goes On, and Kim Painter, who he married in 2019, share three daughters: Mabel, born in 2009; Fiona; and their youngest, Nixie, born in 2016.

Celebrating Family on Social Media

The actor regularly shared precious moments with his family on social media. Last year, he celebrated Fiona’s 13th birthday with a heartfelt post, saying, “Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!”

Chad also previously shared a photo in February 2025, capturing a poignant moment of his three daughters embracing each other as they looked at their Los Angeles home, which had been devastated by the Palisades Fire a month earlier.

About Chad Lowe and Kim Painter