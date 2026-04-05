Celebrities Embrace Spring Holidays 2026: Khloe, Blake & More

This spring, the celebrity world is abuzz with festive spirit as stars gear up to celebrate Easter and Passover 2026. Key figures like Khloe Kardashian and Blake Lively are diving into the season’s joy, embodying the vibrant essence of family traditions and festive gatherings. From crafting sessions to delightful feasts, this year’s celebrations are filled with colorful eggs and cheerful events. Join us as we explore how these stars are embracing the spring holidays with flair.

Kardashian-Jenner Easter Festivities

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is renowned for their grand holiday celebrations, and this year is no different. Khloe Kardashian, alongside her mom Kris Jenner, spearheaded a delightful day filled with Easter-themed arts and crafts. Joining in were her children, True Thompson, 7, and Tatum Thompson, 4, who participated in backyard fun. Maintaining their tradition, the festivities mirrored the scale of previous years, characterized by warmth and creativity.

Sibling Fun and Egg Hunts

The camaraderie among the Kardashian family was further highlighted when Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, shared images from their Easter celebrations last March. Kim’s children—North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6—enthusiastically joined their cousins for an Easter egg hunt. After filling their baskets with treasures, they all donned matching pajamas for a cozy family dinner, reinforcing the bonds that make their gatherings memorable.

Star-Studded Celebrations Across Hollywood

Beyond the Kardashians, other stars like Blake Lively are also embracing the spirit of the spring holidays. While details of her celebrations remain under wraps, it’s clear that Hollywood’s elites are finding unique ways to mark these occasions with family and friends. Whether it’s through intimate dinners or large-scale gatherings, the essence of connection and joy remains at the heart of their celebrations.

As the flowers continue to bloom, so does the enthusiasm of celebrities celebrating spring holidays 2026. With vibrant festivities and cherished traditions, stars are making the most of this season, infusing it with love and laughter.