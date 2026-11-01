Catelynn Lowell’s Inspiring 30-Pound Transformation Revealed by Tyler Baltierra

In a heartfelt social media post, Tyler Baltierra recently celebrated his wife, Catelynn Lowell, for her remarkable health transformation. The former star of Teen Mom took to Instagram to share the news of Lowell’s impressive 30-pound weight loss as part of her ongoing wellness journey, showcasing a proud husband moment.

A Beautiful Transformation

On November 1, Baltierra expressed his admiration for his wife’s dedication and achievements. “Can we just take a moment to acknowledge how beautiful my wife is!?” he wrote, sharing multiple family photos from their Halloween celebrations. “She’s down 30lbs & I’m so beyond proud of her!”

Celebrating Halloween Together

In his loving tribute, Baltierra emphasized the importance of focused conversations around health rather than just superficial topics related to festive celebrations. “This is what we should all be talking about in regard to our Halloween photos,” he continued. His post not only highlighted Lowell’s transformation but also captured the spirit of their family celebrations.

Sharing the Journey

Along with his heartfelt messages, Baltierra shared before-and-after images of Catelynn dressed in a witch costume from previous years alongside her current Halloween look. Their family includes daughters Nova, 11, Vaeda, 7, and Rya, 4, as well as Carly, 16, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, showcasing a journey that has been both challenging and rewarding.