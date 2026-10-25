Elevate Your Halloween Glam With These 6 Makeup Hacks

Halloween is often synonymous with elaborate costumes and intricate preparations. However, you can still make a stunning impact this Halloween by transforming your look using the essentials from your makeup bag. Rather than the traditional costume, think about showcasing your beauty with dramatic makeup—slept-in smoky eyes, blood-red lips, and a touch of shimmer can create an alluring impression on their own. When your makeup is this captivating, you won’t need to justify your look; everyone will simply recognize how hot you are.

Let Your Makeup Make the Statement

This year, embrace a makeup-focused approach, guided by Alexandra French, Urban Decay’s Global Makeup Artist in Residence. French draws inspiration from iconic figures such as the characters in Jennifer’s Body and Maddy Perez from Euphoria. Her style celebrates lived-in eyeliner, gothic glamour, and the beauty of imperfection. “I think my everyday makeup style translates to any Halloween look,” French shares with E!. Her philosophy is straightforward: maintain fresh skin, accentuate your eyes, and don’t shy away from a little messiness.

Six Makeup Tricks for a Standout Halloween Look

Here are six makeup techniques that promise to make a memorable impression, with or without a costume:

1. Master the Slept-In Smoky Eye

A smoky eye is a Halloween classic. For a relaxed yet sultry look, apply dark shadow generously and blend it into your crease. The goal is to achieve a lived-in feel, so don’t worry about precision—embrace the smudged effect for that effortlessly chic vibe.

2. Opt for Blood-Red Lips

Nothing screams Halloween like a bold, blood-red lip. Choose a long-lasting lipstick that enhances your features. This striking color will elevate any look, demanding attention and adding a touch of gothic allure.

3. Add Shimmer Strategically

A dash of shimmer can accentuate your best features. Apply highlighter to your cheekbones, brow bone, and the inner corners of your eyes for an illuminated effect. Just be sure to keep it subtle, letting the shimmer enhance rather than overwhelm your overall look.

4. Focus on Flawless Skin

Begin with a smooth canvas by ensuring your skin looks fresh and radiant. Use a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer to even out your complexion without looking heavy. A natural glow provides the perfect balance for your more dramatic makeup elements.

5. Embrace Imperfection

French encourages you to not shy away from a few imperfections. Makeup should be fun—embracing flaws adds character to your look. Don’t stress about each eyeliner dot or lipstick smudge; instead, focus on capturing the Halloween spirit with your creativity.

6. Finishing Touches and Confidence

Finally, complete your transformation with a spritz of finishing spray to set your look. Remember, the most potent ingredient to any makeup look is confidence. Stand tall, own your beauty, and enjoy the evening!