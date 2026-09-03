Revolutionary AI Animation Projects by Utopai and DeNA in Japan

Utopai Studios has announced an exciting new partnership with DeNA Co., Ltd. in Japan, focusing on AI-assisted animation. This collaboration marks a significant step in the evolution of animation production, integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional artistry.

Innovative Integration of AI in Animation

The Entertainment Development Business Unit of DeNA is set to incorporate Utopai’s storytelling AI system, known as PAI, into its experimental animation workflows. This integration aims to enhance production capabilities while respecting the artistry that defines exceptional animation.

Cecilia Shen, CEO and co-founder of Utopai Studios, stated, “Japan is one of the world’s most important and influential animation markets, and DeNA brings a deep understanding of both its creators and audiences. By integrating PAI into an animation-production workflow in Japan, we are building a model that combines new production capabilities with the artistry, judgment and authorship that define great animation. This collaboration is an important step for Utopai Studios in Japan and the foundation for a relationship we believe can grow significantly over time.”

Global Applications and Collaborative Workflow

PAI is already making waves in other regions, being utilized by Huace Film & TV in China for its animated series “Journey to the West: The Lost Five Hundred Years.” The tool has also been applied to various film and television projects across the U.S. and international co-productions in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Under the newly established partnership in Japan, a team of Utopai AI production specialists will collaborate closely with DeNA’s creative and production staff. They will contribute to early visual concepts, character and environment design, scene planning, and the iterative production process. Importantly, DeNA’s artists will retain authority over story, visual style, performances, and tone, ensuring that all creative decisions receive final approval.

Enhancing Creativity and Efficiency

Minabe Naoki, head of DeNA’s Entertainment Development Business Unit, emphasized the unique challenges of animation production, which requires high levels of creativity, consistency, and attention to detail. “Through our collaboration with Utopai Studios, we will explore how AI can help create an environment where creators can focus on their craft while making production workflows more efficient. As an initiative separate from the other animation productions currently underway at our company, we will combine the strengths of both companies and open new paths for Japan’s anime industry to continue competing globally,” said Naoki.

Ensuring Continuity and Security

Designed to maintain continuity across shots, scenes, and episodes, PAI’s agent-first architecture allows for seamless transitions in design elements once they receive approval. This innovative feature eliminates the need to rebuild assets for each scene, facilitating the process from early visualization to final edits and asset storage. The use of production materials and creative assets within the DeNA partnership will adhere to jointly negotiated rules regarding permissions, intellectual property, and security, with an initial focus on evaluating the system’s effectiveness.

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