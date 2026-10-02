Cast of Ben Affleck's 'Animals' Urge Him to Consider Politics

In a world where celebrity and politics often collide, Ben Affleck is exploring this intersection in his latest thriller, “Animals.” The Oscar-winning actor portrays a Brentwood businessman ambitiously running for mayor of Los Angeles. Both directing and co-writing the film, Affleck draws on his long-standing political activism, having supported notable presidential campaigns including those of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

Calls for Candidacy from Co-stars

Interestingly, cast members of “Animals” have expressed their belief that Affleck should consider a bid for public office. At the film’s premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Affleck humorously remarked, “Maybe they hate me,” reflecting on the intriguing suggestion from his colleagues.

Kerry Washington, who plays Affleck’s wife in the film, shared her perspective, saying, “We keep telling him that he should, but he doesn’t want to. You know, we’re in a place in our politics right now where anything is possible, but I would hope that the people who are running for office want to be there.” Her comment underscores Affleck’s clear stance against pursuing a political career.

Affleck’s Doubts About Political Office

Luis Gerardo Méndez, who portrays an undocumented Mexican immigrant entangled in the chaotic political aspirations of Affleck’s character, also endorsed the idea, asserting, “I would definitely vote for him. Go Ben Affleck! He’s smart and sexy — that’s all you need.” Despite the encouragement from his co-stars, Affleck remains resolute about his decision not to enter the political arena.

When asked about the viability of a political career, Affleck shared his sentiments about the current state of American politics, stating, “We don’t ask the question of what are your qualifications to hold public office any longer. It’s, ‘You wanna join the circus? Who’s the biggest carny?’” He emphasized a pervasive sense of disillusionment, suggesting that there is a “collective disappointment” among the public regarding political leadership.

The State of American Politics

Affleck expressed his concern that many citizens feel disillusioned with the political system, noting, “There’s nobody alive now who thinks, hey, we’re really doing it right and things are going great and I love this political system. And that’s a problem.” He lamented that modern politics often prioritizes fundraising and competition over genuine public service.

Besides, Affleck pointed out the difficulty of the job, stating, “Selfishly, I just see what a difficult grind of a job it is and I’d rather make movies about it.” His perspective highlights a critical approach to understanding the complexities of political office as less about inspiring leadership and more about sensational approaches that often alienate constituents.

The Release of “Animals”