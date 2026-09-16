Ben Affleck reveals why he cast Jennifer Garner again

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ben Affleck discussed his decision to recast his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his upcoming film “Animals.” He expressed concern that their on-screen pairing could evoke “baggage” from their past relationship, which is why he ultimately decided against casting her for the role of his love interest.

Thoughtful Casting Choices for “Animals”

Affleck explained that while he initially thought Garner would be an excellent fit for the role—one he believed could showcase a different side of her talent—he recognized the potential for audience preconceptions to influence the film negatively. “What you don’t wanna do is take the audience’s baggage and have it work against you, you know?” Affleck stated.

Originally, Affleck envisioned his longtime collaborator Matt Damon taking the lead role in “Animals,” setting the stage for Garner to play his wife. However, when production began in January 2024, Damon faced scheduling conflicts and was unable to participate, prompting Affleck to fill the lead role himself.

Co-Parenting Considerations

Affleck’s considerations extended beyond the artistic elements of the film. He saw potential logistical advantages in casting Garner, especially regarding their co-parenting situation with their three children: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14. He noted, “It also has the added benefit of, like, both of us will see our kids more because we do a week and a week and back and forth. I thought, ‘Well, we can coordinate our schedules around it.’”

Final Casting Decisions

Despite his hopes to work with Garner, Affleck decided it was best to go in a different direction after discussions with her. “I talked to Jen, and she was like, ‘We don’t wanna do that. You just get baggage,’” he recalled. Eventually, he cast Kerry Washington in her place to portray a complicated marriage in the film, which revolves around a mayoral candidate and his wife dealing with dark secrets while trying to raise a ransom.

A Mutual Respect and Future Collaboration

Affleck remains hopeful about future collaborations with Garner, emphasizing the strong friendship they share. “I would love to work with her, frankly. She’s fabulous, and we’re really good friends, and I’m profoundly grateful to her, and we have a great thing,” he remarked.

The couple first met on the set of “Pearl Harbor” in 2001 and later married in June 2005. They maintained an amicable relationship following their separation in 2015 and the finalization of their divorce in 2018. Their ongoing friendship is evident, as they are frequently seen together with their children, sharing moments that highlight their cooperative approach to parenting.