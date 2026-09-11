Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine Dazzle on MobLand Red Carpet

Cassie Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine, are making waves after a notable public appearance during the season two premiere of MobLand. The couple, who have mostly kept their lives out of the public eye since Ventura’s recent legal battles, stepped into the spotlight on September 10 at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Red Carpet Glamour

The duo coordinated elegant outfits, showcasing their stylish side at the glamorous event. Ventura wore a sophisticated grey peplum dress featuring a bustier top, while Fine complemented her in a sleek black knit sweater paired with matching trousers. The couple, who share three children—Frankie Stone Fine, 6, Sunny Cinco Fine, 5, and a newborn son born in February 2025—looked striking as they posed for photographs on the red carpet.

Life After Legal Battles

This appearance comes on the heels of Ventura’s testimony in a high-profile trial against her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, concerning allegations of sex trafficking. Ventura testified in May 2025, a moment that marked a significant chapter in her life. Following the trial, she has opted for a new beginning, stating in a legal document obtained by E! News in June, “I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States.”

A New Chapter