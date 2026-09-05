Carrie Coon Shines in Guy Nattiv's Powerful Cult Drama

In Guy Nattiv’s powerful exploration of identity and vulnerability, “The Liberation,” we are introduced to Rita Cooper, played with remarkable depth by Carrie Coon. A woman in her forties, Rita’s life in early-1980s New Jersey is portrayed as somber and monotonous. While she fulfills her roles as a wife and mother, a profound sense of obligation clouds her existence, leaving her quietly depressed. Her routine is suddenly disrupted when she encounters the enigmatic Ricki, played by Lily James, a captivating and unsettling figure who recognizes the weight Rita carries beyond the physical.

A Haunting Encounter

The film opens with a poignant moment when Ricki questions Rita, “You carry a lot of weight around, don’t you?” While Rita dismisses the comment with a lighthearted remark about her middle-aged metabolism, it becomes clear that Ricki’s inquiry delves deeper than societal beauty standards. Ricki, a cult leader, targets Rita as a potential recruit, shattering the typical tropes of cult narratives often featuring male predators. Instead, Nattiv’s story unravels the darker and more frightening facets of female relationships and manipulation.

A Quest for Meaning

Rita’s quiet despair unfolds alongside her participation as a Holocaust survivor in a video project— a haunting reminder of her past that continues to haunt her in the present. At this juncture in her life, Rita grapples with unfulfilled desires and the monotonous reality that has settled around her. Ricki’s sinister allure presents the first glimmer of camaraderie and escape from the burdens of societal expectations, yet her ulterior motives complicate this newfound connection.

Complex Dualities

Co-written by Noa Berman Herzberg, “The Liberation” offers a deeply personal narrative as Nattiv deftly addresses the complexities of womanhood through Rita’s dual timelines. Rita’s descent into Ricki’s world is intricately woven with her daughters’ quest to save her from a communal setting where she has adopted a new identity, Naia. Coon’s performance excels as she embodies both the frazzled domestic mother and the eerily serene member of the commune, illustrating her profound transformation.

Visual and Emotional Depth

Visually, the film captures the essence of its setting through grainy cinematography by Fabian Gamper and Tudor Vladimir Panduru, evoking an intimate, almost archival quality reminiscent of the ’70s. The production design and costumes authentically reflect the era without veering into stereotypes, enhancing the film’s immersive atmosphere.

A Gripping Conclusion

The tension escalates as the film transitions towards a more traditional thriller format in its final act, intertwining a personal struggle with a race against time to save Jo, one of Rita’s daughters. This turn of events deeply resonates, emphasizing the lengths to which a family will go to rescue one of their own from the clutches of manipulation and despair.