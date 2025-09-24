Carrie Ann Inaba’s Unexpected Costume Slip on Dancing With the Stars

Carrie Ann Inaba’s impressive return to “Dancing With the Stars” almost took an unexpected turn during a memorable live episode. Known for her vibrant personality and keen eye for choreography, the longtime judge managed to brush off a wardrobe mishap with her signature grace and humor. Her brief moment of levity came as she resumed her seat at the judge’s table, ready to deliver her expert critique to the evening’s performers.

An Almost-Mishap on the Dance Floor

After missing the season 34 premiere of ABC’s beloved competition series, Carrie Ann Inaba’s comeback was eagerly anticipated. During her appraisal of Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas’ energetic cha-cha to Wild Cherry’s classic “Play That Funky Music,” she narrowly sidestepped a wardrobe malfunction. Inaba, who wore a striking low-cut silver dress, energetically praised the pair’s performance, exclaiming, “Last week you just lit up this ballroom, you just set this competition on fire. And this week, you have done the same.”

A Spark of Humor and Quick Wit

Embodying her characteristic enthusiasm, the 57-year-old judge stood up and animatedly twirled, mimicking engine noises as part of her feedback. Her spirited movement caused a minor slip of her dress. Unfazed, Inaba quipped, “Oh, hi boob pad!” at the end of her critique, deftly brushing off the incident with lighthearted humor. Her quick wit ensured the focus remained on the performances without skipping a beat.

Smooth Sailing from the Start

Despite the live broadcast’s typical unpredictability, Carrie Ann Inaba’s return was otherwise seamless. The opening of her comeback episode on “Dancing With the Stars” went flawlessly. Her enthusiasm and energy were palpable, captivating the audience and reinforcing her role as a dynamic member of the judging panel.

Carrie Ann Inaba’s wardrobe mishap might have been a fleeting moment, but it highlighted her ability to handle live television with grace. Her return to “Dancing With the Stars” was marked not just by her fashion but by her unwavering dedication to the art of dance and her knack for engaging viewers with both style and substance.