Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt Step Onto Dancing Stage

In a surprising twist for fans of reality television, two stars from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” are set to join the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars”. The addition of Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt brings fresh excitement to the show’s 34th season. Highlighted during Hulu’s reunion special, this news promises to draw both new viewers and loyal fans alike, eager to see how these personalities will fare on the dance floor.

### A Dynamic Duo Joins the Competition

Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt’s inclusion in “Dancing With the Stars” was announced by host Nick Viall during “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special”. Released on July 1, this moment sparked enthusiasm among the show’s followers. “Because you women are so adored,” Viall stated, “they are gonna be sending two of you to Dancing With the Stars.” The room was filled with excitement as Jen and Whitney realized they would soon be trading in their everyday lives for sequins and samba.

Jen, who is expecting her third child, humorously challenged her friend Whitney, saying, “I hope you know you’re going down! Just kidding. Bring it on.” Their playful competitive spirit is sure to be a hit with viewers.

### Preparing for the Dance Floor

Transitioning from reality TV to the dance stage is no small feat. Jen and Whitney are aware that they face a new set of challenges. However, their camaraderie and supportive friendship might just give them an edge. Moving to Los Angeles marks the beginning of a new chapter as they embrace the rigorous training and rehearsals that lie ahead.

### Other Contestants to Watch

This season of “Dancing With the Stars” features an intriguing lineup, including Robert Irwin and Alix Earle. Robert, carrying on his family’s legacy, seeks guidance from his sister Bindi Irwin, the 2015 Mirrorball Trophy winner. With these diverse participants, the competition promises to be as entertaining as it is unpredictable.

### Anticipation Builds

The participation of Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt adds an extra layer of excitement for fans of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”. With their charm and determination, they are poised to capture the hearts of viewers. As “Dancing With the Stars” gears up for another thrilling season, audiences can look forward to witnessing the transformation of these reality stars into dancing contenders.