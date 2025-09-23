Carlos Vives Triumphantly Reappears at NPR’s Tiny Desk

Carlos Vives, the renowned Colombian musician and champion of vallenato, has made a memorable return to NPR’s Tiny Desk. Showcasing an eclectic mix of his greatest hits, Vives graced the iconic setting, bringing his vibrant sound to life for an intimate audience. This marks his first in-person appearance following a previous Tiny Desk (At Home) performance. Highlighting his illustrious career, Vives treated fans to a dynamic blend of tracks, supported by a 12-piece band.

Opening with Iconic Hits

Carlos Vives commenced his set with the lively “La Cachucha Bacana,” quickly followed by fan favorites “Diosa Coronada” and “Ella.” These selections reflect the spirit of La Tierra del Olvido, Vives’ landmark album from 1995, which continues to resonate as it approaches its 30th anniversary. The musician kept the momentum with “Agua,” the title track “La Tierra del Olvido,” and “Pa’ Mayte.” Concluding with “Fruta Fresca,” Vives celebrated the timeless charm of his hits, including those from his later work, El Amor de Mi Tierra.

Commemorating Musical Milestones

This performance aligns with the reissue of La Tierra del Olvido, coinciding with the remastered edition of Clásicos de la Provincia and Vives’ newest album, Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así. These releases underscore Vives’ ongoing influence in the Latin music scene. The artist’s passion for his cultural heritage shines through, showcasing his commitment to sharing Colombia’s musical traditions with a wider audience.

Acknowledged by the Latin Grammys

Last year, Carlos Vives was honored as the Latin Grammy Awards’ Person of the Year. Reflecting on this accolade, Vives expressed joy at having his “el rock de mi pueblo” celebrated by The Latin Recording Academy. “My songs connect the spirits of our American and Hispanic diversity,” Vives shared with Rolling Stone, acknowledging the deep-rooted connections in his music.

Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, praised Vives: “Carlos Vives is one of the most prolific and beloved artists of our time. His dedication to Latin music and nurturing new talents perfectly embodies our Academy’s values.”

Vives’ return to NPR’s Tiny Desk reaffirms his position as a pivotal figure in Latin music, continuing to inspire fans and emerging artists alike with his rich, vibrant sound.