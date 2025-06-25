California Lawmakers Allocate $750 Million for Film and TV Credits

California is boosting its film and TV industry with a significant financial commitment, as legislative leaders have agreed on a $750 million annual fund for film and TV credit. This move underscores the state’s ongoing commitment to fostering the entertainment sector, providing a much-needed boost amid industry pressures. This expansion not only represents a major increase from previous funding levels but also aims to invigorate production across California.

Significant Increase in Funding Levels

California lawmakers have approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to expand the state’s film and TV tax incentive significantly. The new $750 million funding marks more than a doubling from the previous $330 million allocation. This substantial increase underscores the state’s dedication to revitalizing the entertainment industry. A crucial vote is set for Friday to make this historic decision official through a trailer bill.

Prospects for Job Creation

The expansion is expected to foster substantial job growth within the industry. According to the California Film Commission, the augmented funding could support 40-50% more film production jobs, translating to an additional 4,400 to 5,500 positions. This development comes as a direct response to last year’s dramatic downturn in production, addressing one of Governor Newsom’s top priorities.

Introducing More Generous Incentives

Alongside the increased funding, a companion bill, AB 1138, is in the works to enhance the program further. This bill raises the tax credit for each project from a base of 20% to 35%, with a potential increase to 40% for productions filming outside Los Angeles. The eligibility will now expand to various new formats, including sitcoms, animation, and large-scale competition shows. Efforts have been made to ensure that low-income communities benefit, with a 2% bonus for productions hiring trainees from underserved groups.

Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

The existing program already requires productions to report employee diversity by race, ethnicity, and gender. The new amendments will add ZIP code and veteran status to this list, promoting geographic and demographic diversity. Though the Out of Zone Coalition sought additional incentives for non-L.A. productions, their request for a 10% bonus was not granted. However, these changes aim to provide broader benefits across different regions.

As AB 1138 progresses, its approval is expected by July 4, with the intent for immediate implementation. California’s commitment to expanding the film and TV credit is a strategic move aimed at restoring vibrancy to its entertainment sector.