Bunnie Xo Reveals Surrogate Journey for Jelly Roll’s Twins

Bunnie Xo recently opened up about her family plans with Jelly Roll, including the exciting prospect of having twins via a surrogate. Amidst their evolving relationship, the couple remains focused on the future, even as they navigate personal challenges. This insight into Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll’s life offers a deep look at the complexities of their journey together.

Trouble in Paradise

Bunnie Xo expressed her firm boundary in relationships: “Don’t f–king lie to me, or ever let me be the last to know something.” This principle was tested when suspicions arose about Jelly Roll’s interactions with a former associate. “For a year, this girl tormented me online,” Bunnie revealed, describing how the woman’s actions hinted at a deeper connection with Jelly Roll. Despite expressing these concerns, Bunnie felt manipulated. “He would gaslight the s–t out of me and make me feel crazy for doubting him,” she noted.

Unraveling Secrets

The friction seemingly reached a point of no return, despite attempts at couples’ therapy. “The fighting and suspicion went on for ten months,” Bunnie wrote. Events rapidly escalated, culminating in a turning point for their marriage. Bunnie returned from a trip to find her Nashville home emptied of Jelly Roll’s belongings, confirming her fears through a conversation with his best friend’s wife.

Crisis and Clarity

Bunnie candidly shared a moment of intense despair following their separation. “That night I contemplated taking my life,” she admitted, describing the emotional turmoil that ensued. It was during this vulnerable time that she discovered Jelly Roll had preemptively shared their split on Instagram. “After all the confusion, all the arguments, all the heartbreak—­that was the last straw for me with J,” Bunnie wrote, emphasizing her resolve to sever communication.

These revelations about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll highlight the resilience needed to navigate their tumultuous relationship, even as they look to the future with the hope of expanding their family through surrogacy.