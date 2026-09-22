Buffalo 8 Secures Home Release for Herzog's 'Ghost Elephants'

In an exciting development for documentary cinema, Buffalo 8 Distribution has secured the home entertainment rights to “Ghost Elephants,” a compelling documentary crafted by the esteemed filmmaker Werner Herzog. This acquisition was finalized during the Toronto Film Festival market, setting the stage for a collaborative release in partnership with Sobey Road Entertainment.

Details of the Deal

The negotiation for the rights was led by Buffalo 8 CEO Matthew Helderman and Sobey Road Co-Managing Partner Terrence Battle. In a statement reflecting the prestige of the project, Nikki Stier Justice, head of distribution at Buffalo 8, remarked, “Few filmmakers have shaped documentary cinema like Werner Herzog. We are honored to partner on ‘Ghost Elephants’ and help extend the reach of this extraordinary film through home entertainment.” Release dates and specific platform details will be announced in the near future.

Exploring Angola’s Elephants

“Ghost Elephants” chronicles the decade-long expedition led by conservation biologist Dr. Steve Boyes, a National Geographic Explorer. His journey takes him through the mist-covered highlands of Angola in search of a rare elephant population believed to be descendants of the largest land mammals documented in history. Accompanied by fellow National Geographic Explorer Kerllen Costa and three seasoned KhoiSan trackers—Xui, Xui Dawid, and Kobus—Boyes combines scientific research with ancient tracking techniques to unravel the mysteries surrounding these elusive creatures.

Herzog’s Vision

Herzog himself characterizes the expedition not merely as a quest for an elusive species, but as “an exploration of dreams, of imagination – weighed against reality.” This philosophical underpinning adds depth to a film that merges the fervor of discovery with the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Premiere and Accolades

“Ghost Elephants” made its world debut at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in 2025 before being showcased in North America at the Telluride Film Festival. It has also been featured at other notable events, including AFI Fest and IDFA. The film earned recognition with a special mention from the FAI Persona Lavoro Ambiente Foundation at Venice, as well as the Programmers Award for Documentary Feature at the Virginia Film Festival. Herzog’s narration earned him a nomination for outstanding narrator at the 2026 Emmys, further highlighting the film’s artistic impact.

Production and Future Projects