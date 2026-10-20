Bronx Wentz Pursues His Passion for Music at 17

Ashlee Simpson is gearing up for a major milestone in her life as she prepares to celebrate her eldest son, Bronx, turning 18 next month. The 17-year-old son of Simpson and her ex-husband Pete Wentz is charting his own path in the music world, showing a passion that mirrors that of his famous parents.

Bronx’s Musical Aspirations

In a recent interview with E! News at an Alice + Olivia event focused on breast cancer awareness, Simpson shared her excitement about Bronx’s plans to pursue music as he heads off to college. “I’m about to be a mom of an 18-year-old, which is just so wild,” she expressed. “A lot of my kids love music, especially my oldest.” Bronx, who will celebrate his 18th birthday on November 20, is set to study music, and Simpson indicated they are eager to see where this journey will take him.

A Proud Mother

Simpson is undoubtedly proud of her son: “I’m so proud of him,” the 42-year-old singer said. “I love that boy.” This pride is palpable as Bronx embraces his musical ambitions, inspired by the talents of both his mother and father.

Family Ties in Music

Interestingly, Bronx isn’t the only one in the family gearing up to create music. Simpson, who is also a mother to Jagger, 11, and Ziggy, 5—with her husband Evan Ross—has been hard at work in the studio herself. “I have been in the studio working on music. I cannot wait for next year,” she revealed. “I feel like it’ll be coming out sooner than you know and I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been working hard on it.”