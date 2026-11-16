Brittany Mahomes Cheers at Chiefs Game Amid Baby No. 4 News

Brittany Mahomes is embracing another chapter of motherhood as she and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, prepare to welcome their fourth child. Just five days after announcing her pregnancy, Brittany made a spirited appearance at her husband’s NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on November 15.

Show of Support at the Game

On this special occasion, Brittany was seen donning a striking Chiefs red jacket paired with oversized black sunglasses, exuding team spirit while styling her blonde hair in a wavy ponytail. The 31-year-old arrived at the game with her three children—Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21 months—who were there to cheer on their father.

A Family Outing Filled with Fun

Before the teams took to the field, Brittany shared a glimpse of the family’s fun-filled day on her Instagram Stories. In an adorable clip, she was seen carrying her youngest daughter, Golden, through the stadium tunnel, emphasizing that Golden was not without her snack. “This child literally walked into the stadium with [a] waffle in hand,” Brittany shared, showing off the playful spirit of her little one. “No waffle left behind!”

Looking Ahead