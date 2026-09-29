Brittany Mahomes Reveals Heartfelt Tattoo Honoring Their Children

Brittany Mahomes, a prominent figure both as the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, recently unveiled a heartfelt tribute to her children through a beautiful new tattoo. The excited reveal aligns with her vibrant personality and showcases her dedication to family.

A Permanent Tribute to Family

In February, Brittany teased the design of the tattoo, which is a special homage to her and Patrick’s three children—Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 20 months. She made headlines again when she revealed the full design on the cover of Sports Illustrated in September. The tattoo features the names and birthdays of each of her kids alongside a delicate sketch of their side profiles, elegantly displayed along her right forearm.

In an Instagram post shared on September 28, Brittany showcased this touching tattoo while gently cradling her youngest child’s head in her hands. With rolled-up sleeves on her jacket, she made it clear just how much her children mean to her. You can see the heartfelt tribute in the Instagram post here.

Supporting Patrick on Game Day

While Brittany’s tattoo undeniably carries deep emotional significance, it was her recent family outing that captured attention during the Kansas City Chiefs’ third game of the season. On September 27, the Mahomes family was seen supporting Patrick as he led his team against the Miami Dolphins, a moment filled with family spirit and camaraderie. Brittany’s reaction to the game day festivities reveals both her playful nature and clear support for her husband in the high-stakes world of professional football.