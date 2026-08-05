Brittany Cartwright's Surprising Response to Jax Taylor's New Romance

Brittany Cartwright has publicly addressed Jax Taylor’s new relationship with their former publicist, Lori Krebs, following reports that the two are dating. Just under two weeks since E! News confirmed the news, the former Vanderpump Rules star shared her candid thoughts on the pairing in a video posted on August 4.

Cartwright’s Reaction

In her video, Cartwright expressed her feelings about her estranged husband’s new romance. “I never wish bad for anybody but they have to be absolutely miserable,” she remarked, adding, “and I hope they are.” She further elaborated on her feelings about Taylor, saying, “My honest opinion is that my ex needs a mommy.” The 37-year-old, who split from Taylor in 2024, did not hold back her criticism, stating that she had “never seen another publicist want to be the center of attention like she did.”

Response from Taylor and Krebs

As of now, representatives for both Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs have not provided any comments regarding Cartwright’s remarks, despite inquiries from E! News.

Where Taylor Stands

Amidst the ongoing conversation around his new relationship, Jax Taylor has confirmed that he is indeed taken. In response to a fan on Instagram who suggested he should appear on The Bachelor, he simply stated, “No thanks I’m taken.” This confirmation has fueled further interest in his relationship with Krebs.