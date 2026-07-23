Jax Taylor Dating Brittany Cartwright’s Publicist Ignites Shocking Timeline

Brittany Cartwright Says Filming The Valley Is a “Breath of Fresh Air” Without Jax Taylor | E! Hot Goss

News that Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is dating publicist Lori Krebs — who has represented both him and his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright — has prompted closer scrutiny of when the relationship began. Representatives and sources are clarifying the timeline, and former castmates have reacted publicly.

Timeline clarified: relationship began after separations

Following reports that the Vanderpump Rules star and the publicist—who has counted both him and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright as clients—are dating, the timeline on their relationship is being clarified. “There was never a years-long secret affair, and there was no romantic relationship while Jax and Brittany were together,” a source told E! News. “Their relationship changed only in the last several months, after both had already been separated.”

Divorce proceedings and family details

Both Taylor and Krebs have been going through the process of divorce, with the House of Villains alum separating from Cartwright—with whom he shares 5-year-old son Cruz—in 2024. Still, Taylor, 47, has received major heat from his former castmate Kristen Doute for becoming involved with someone so close to his ex.

Cast reactions and criticism

Kristen Doute did not mince words when discussing the situation on television. “Jax is so diabolical,” she told host Andy Cohen during a July 22 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Like, of course.” She also directed especially harsh criticism at Krebs, who had been Cartwright’s publicist for over a decade.