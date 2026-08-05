Brandy Melville's TikTok Stars Face Financial Struggles Ahead

The creator economy faced a significant challenge this week in New York as Allegra Pinkowitz, a beloved TikTok influencer and part-time employee at Brandy Melville in SoHo, was laid off after nearly two and a half years. While it might seem modest for a high school junior to lose a retail job, Pinkowitz is known for more than just folding clothes—she has amassed over 162,000 followers on TikTok, earning her the title of a social media star.

From Retail to Viral Fame

Pinkowitz gained notable media attention last year, featured in a New York magazine article titled “The Most Popular Girl in SoHo is a Brandy Melville Employee.” The article highlighted how her presence attracted crowds of fans eager to watch her during her shifts. Despite Brandy Melville’s controversial reputation, Pinkowitz seemed to embody the brand’s youthful spirit.

Unexpected Layoff Sparks Controversy

News of her termination hit hard. Pinkowitz received the call from a male manager while preparing for her day, and she quickly took to TikTok to share her shock with her followers. “This was so unexpected. You guys don’t understand — I’ve been working there for almost two and a half years,” she explained in a video, applying makeup as she recounted her experience. “He’s basically like, ‘We didn’t make as much money as we were hoping to this summer, so we’re laying off a bunch of people,’” she said, detailing how the call unfolded.

Reflecting on Loyalty and Public Persona

Pinkowitz expressed disappointment, noting that the decision to lay off employees stung more because she had consistently promoted the brand positively online. “I’m so sad. I expected a little bit more loyalty, but now I’m in the market for a new job,” she said, visibly emotional in her video. The teenager, whose popularity led to an estimated 20-30 groups of girls visiting the store daily, stated that her firing was not due to her work ethic.

Brandy Melville’s Growing Criticism

The termination of Pinkowitz not only impacts her but also resonates with Brandy Melville’s fanbase, highlighting the fast-fashion retailer’s troubling practices. The brand has faced backlash for its “one-size-fits-all” clothing and for creating an environment that reportedly favors conventionally attractive, mainly blonde staff. An investigative piece published by Business Insider, which features Pinkowitz, raises further concerns about the dynamics within the company, including the body dysmorphia some staffers experienced while working for the brand.

Sales and Reality Check

Adding to the complexity, Pinkowitz’s account of layoffs contradicts numerous reports describing the SoHo store as continually crowded, with lines often extending out the door, suggesting that sales might not be as poor as stated. In 2025, Brandy Melville’s annual sales reached a staggering $283 million, showcasing consistent year-over-year growth of 10 to 15 percent. Retail analysts attribute the brand’s success in part to its one-size-fits-most approach and its strategic use of social media marketing.