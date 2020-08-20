Brad Pitt Thinks Angelina Jolie Has ‘Gone Way too Far’ amid Custody Battle

Brad Pitt is reportedly not proud of the most recent twist within the long-running custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 45-year-old Maleficent star has reportedly requested that the choose overseeing their court battle is taken off as he’s ‘too shut’ to Brad to have the ability to make an unbiased choice.

This has infuriated the 56-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, who’s now ready to “dig in” as their court battle appears to take a flip in the direction of a new bitter path.

A source has instructed Us Weekly: “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time.

He’s left with no different choice; however, to dig in and combat again, arduous.”

Angelina has claimed in court paperwork that she filed on August 10 that Judge John W. Ouderkirk had “failed to disclose” that he has a working relationship with certainly one of Brad’s attorneys.

This was challenged by Brad’s authorized staff, who hit again on the declare saying that the choice “has had a well-documented historical past” with Brad and Angelina and that he even presided over their wedding ceremony in August 2014.

The court battle had been looking like it was heading in a path through which an amicable result might have been sought; however, this newest diversion might have scuppered that as each event prepare for a heated finale to the case.

In their response to Angelina’s submitting, Brad’s attorneys took intention on the actress, saying that she has “hurt” the kids together with her newest choice.

Angelina is extraordinarily close to their six youngsters – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 – with all of them spending lockdown together with her in Los Angeles.

Brad’s attorneys wrote: “The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues.”

Angelina’s authorized staff hit again at this declare, telling Us Weekly: “Any delay in these proceedings is due to [Pitt’s team’s] zealous attempt to create an unknown special exception for their client’s benefit.”

Brad and Angelina broke up in September 2016 and turned legally single in April 2019.

Their custody trial is because of beginning in October, through which is shaping as much as to be an explosive affair…