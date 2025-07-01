BoyNextDoor Dives Deep Into ‘No Genre’ for Lollapalooza Success

BoyNextDoor’s journey to the top of the music scene has been as infectious as their energy. Hailing from the Zico-founded, Hybe sub-label KOZ Entertainment, this six-member K-pop group has made significant strides in just two years. Known for their standout performance at last year’s KCON L.A., they continue to captivate audiences. Currently, BoyNextDoor is riding high on the success of their fourth EP, No Genre, while eagerly gearing up for an electrifying performance at Lollapalooza. Their commitment and vibrancy promise an unforgettable experience for fans and new listeners alike.

Finding Their Identity with No Genre

BoyNextDoor’s latest release, No Genre, marks a defining moment for the group as they explore a style that resonates with their true selves. This EP, featuring the standout single “I Feel Good,” showcases their evolution since their dynamic debut with “One and Only.” Taesan of BoyNextDoor shares, “For this album, we focused on making the kind of music we truly want to make without being confined to any genre.” The freedom experienced in creating No Genre encapsulates the group’s carefree spirit, reflecting a sound that’s both authentic and enjoyable.

The Meaning Behind the Music

The title No Genre speaks to BoyNextDoor’s desire to embrace artistic freedom. Woonhak explains, “It’s a reflection of our ambition and who BoyNextDoor really is. We want listeners to discover a new side of us and share in this youthful freedom.” With a diverse tracklist, each member has their favorites, from “Step By Step” to “Next Mistake.” Their lead single “I Feel Good” perfectly mirrors their fun, confident nature, feeling like a celebration of their growth and spirited energy.

Anticipating Lollapalooza

As they prepare for Lollapalooza, BoyNextDoor is buzzing with excitement. Performing on such a prominent stage so early in their career is a milestone they cherish. Taesan recalls, “When we found out about Lollapalooza, it felt like a dream come true. We’re really giving it our all.” The group is dedicated to making meaningful connections with the audience, enhancing their stage presence by practicing English and refining their performances.

Building Connections and Looking Ahead

Lollapalooza also represents an opportunity to connect with international fans. Sungho notes, “We recently wrapped up our first tour in Asia and realized the strong support from our OneDoor fans, even in unexpected places.” They are keen to meet supporters who haven’t yet seen them live, aiming to exceed high expectations with their performances. Meanwhile, BoyNextDoor continues to strengthen their teamwork. Leehan shares how constant communication and collaboration result in the strongest outcomes for the group.

BoyNextDoor looks to be much more than a musical act; they aspire to be the comforting, relatable presence for fans. Taesan hopes that in the future, BoyNextDoor will be top-of-mind for their unique connection and uplifting music, embodying the friendly spirit that their name suggests.