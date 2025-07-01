Scooter Braun Resigns from HYBE America CEO Role

Scooter Braun‘s decision to step down as CEO of HYBE America marks a significant shift for the U.S. arm of the Korean entertainment powerhouse. Known for managing some of the biggest names in music, Braun’s leadership at HYBE America has been a defining chapter in the company’s expansion. As he transitions to an executive advisory role, insights into his impactful tenure and the future directions for HYBE America are at the forefront.

Continuing Influence as an Advisor

Scooter Braun will remain engaged with HYBE America as a director of the board and senior advisor to chairman and CEO Bang Si-Hyuk. This move allows him to explore new ventures while maintaining influence within the company. Despite stepping back, Braun continues to be a significant shareholder, a status second only to artists like BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

Chairman Bang praised Braun as “an extraordinary partner, a visionary executive, and a true catalyst for cultural exchange.” He credited Braun’s efforts in establishing HYBE’s bold U.S. presence and expressed gratitude for his leadership and passion for artists, emphasizing the ongoing partnership to achieve HYBE’s global vision.

A Legacy of Strategic Partnerships

Braun described his experience at HYBE as one of the most inspiring phases of his career, labeling Chairman Bang as “a true visionary and a musical genius.” Proud of their joint achievements, Braun is committed to supporting the leadership of Bang and CEO Jason Jaesang Lee while he embarks on new opportunities.

The partnership between Braun and HYBE began in April 2021 when HYBE acquired his company, Ithaca Holdings. Braun, through Ithaca, had managed SB Projects, which boasted a roster of stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. The acquisition included Big Machine Label Group, though Taylor Swift’s catalog had already been sold to Shamrock Capital.

Milestones and Challenges

Appointed as co-CEO of HYBE America alongside Lenzo Yoon Seok-jun shortly after the acquisition, Braun later became the sole CEO in early 2023. His focus shifted entirely to this role until his retirement from artist management in mid-2024.

During his tenure, Braun facilitated transformative deals, including a $300 million acquisition of Quality Control, the Atlanta-based company behind Migos and Lil Baby. HYBE America, under Braun, also forged a distribution deal with Universal Music Group and partnered with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings.

Despite notable successes, HYBE has faced challenges, including a leadership shuffle within its subsidiary, ADOR, and an ongoing court dispute with K-pop group NewJeans. Moreover, Chairman Bang faces a South Korean investigation over alleged fraudulent stock transactions.

Through these developments, Braun’s departure as CEO of HYBE America opens new avenues for both the company and Braun himself, marking the end of a significant era and the beginning of exciting possibilities.