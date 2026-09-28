Box Office Surges: 'Endgame' Rakes in $86 Million Worldwide

In a remarkable return to theaters, “Avengers: Endgame” has amassed a staggering $86 million globally, comprising $26 million from North America and an impressive $60 million from international markets. This resurgence brings the total earnings of Disney and Marvel’s 2019 blockbuster to an astonishing $2.88 billion, reinforcing its position as the second-highest-grossing film in box office history, just shy of 2009’s “Avatar,” which holds the record at $2.9 billion.

Strategic Re-Release Ahead of Upcoming Installment

The reissue of “Avengers: Endgame” aims to reignite excitement leading up to the anticipated release of “Avengers: Doomsday” this December. The upcoming film promises to unite nearly every superhero in the franchise, with Robert Downey Jr. returning, not as Iron Man, but as the villain Doctor Doom. The re-release showcases new footage and introduces viewers to Disney’s latest premium large format initiative, called “Infinity Vision,” which ensures theaters meet stringent technical standards. However, it’s important to note that “Avengers: Doomsday” will not screen in IMAX as that space is reserved for “Dune: Part III” during its first three weeks.

Box Office Success and Milestone Achievements

“Bringing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ back to theaters with an exclusive look at ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is a savvy strategy to give audiences a reason to revisit the film on the big screen while building anticipation for what’s next,” said Rentrack’s head of marketplace trends, Paul Dergarabedian. With this weekend’s earnings, “Endgame” has cemented its status as the third-largest North American release of all time, amassing $884 million. Additionally, it has become the second film ever to surpass $2 billion at the international box office.

New Releases in the Box Office Landscape

In the midst of “Avengers: Endgame’s” strong performance, new releases are also making their mark at the box office. Paramount’s wilderness thriller “The Heart of the Beast” debuted to $30.1 million from 63 markets and has reached a global total of $50.1 million, including a $20 million opening in North America. Despite a hefty production budget of $82 million, the film, which stars Brad Pitt as a veteran escaping a perilous journey, benefited from positive critical reception, scoring 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A-” grade on CinemaScore exit polls.

Conversely, Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” struggled with just $7.8 million from 34 markets, contributing to a global total of $20.6 million, including a disappointing $12.8 million in North America. With an $80 million production cost, the studio is hoping for strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews to prolong the film’s theatrical run. The animated feature, directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, follows two best friends stranded in a mystical world, featuring the voices of H.E.R., Dave Franco, and Jenny Slate.

Universal’s Box Office Triumph