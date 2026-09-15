Alex Gibney Urges North America to Resist in 'Musk' Premiere

Elon Musk’s multifaceted influence is the subject of Alex Gibney’s ambitious four-hour documentary, Musk, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. The screening introduced North American audiences to an investigation that examines the vast reach of Musk’s power across various sectors, including artificial intelligence, social media, transportation, and space exploration. The premiere elicited a mix of tension and excitement, with one attendee, Katie Drummond, global editorial director of Wired and a key figure featured in the film, describing the experience as “overwhelming,” while emphasizing the enormity of Musk’s impact on modern society.

A Deep Dive into Power and Secrecy

The documentary critically explores Musk’s influence, inviting viewers to question the accolades he receives and the scrutiny—or lack thereof—surrounding his actions. A particularly notable segment highlights a tumultuous four-month period in Washington, D.C., where Musk and his associates may have gathered personal data on countless Americans, potentially for strategic political purposes. Gibney provocatively referred to Musk as the “shadow president of the United States” during the premiere, calling attention to the danger posed by a handful of billionaires attempting to reshape global power dynamics.

Audience Reactions and Q&A Insights

Upon the film’s conclusion, the audience responded with enthusiastic applause, engaging in animated discussions as the theater lights came up. During a post-screening Q&A, viewers raised their hands to express concerns about Musk’s influence and query about the filmmaking process. A vocal supporter of Musk challenged Gibney by asking, “Would you rather live in a world without the accomplishments of Elon Musk?” Gibney countered, questioning the very notion of Musk’s accomplishments, emphasizing that both Tesla and SpaceX were established through the hard work of numerous engineers, rather than by Musk alone.

Critical Acclaim and Future Prospects

With over three years of production behind it, Musk marks a significant achievement for Gibney, whose previous works have tackled topics from Scientology to corporate scandals. The film received significant attention after a successful screening at the Venice Film Festival, where audience members expressed their gratitude for Gibney’s commitment to journalistic integrity. Following positive reception at TIFF, the film’s theatrical release has been moved forward; it will debut in New York and Los Angeles on October 9, followed by wider distribution on the 16th. This positions the film alongside other major releases, including one centered on Elizabeth Holmes, in what could be a notable cinematic competition.

A Push for Awards Recognition

A substantial awards campaign is anticipated, with Musk emerging as a contender for multiple accolades, including best documentary and possibly even best picture—a historic feat as no documentary has ever been nominated for the Oscars’ top prize. The film features a thought-provoking original song by David Byrne that may also contend in its category. Gibney’s insights and the film’s themes resonate in a current cinematic landscape that favors nonfiction narratives, particularly those that challenge the status quo.

Legal Challenges and Responses

In response to the documentary, Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, issued a letter expressing concerns about the veracity of the film’s content, pointing out that they had not been afforded the chance to fact-check or provide input on its narrative. In contrast, Gibney maintained that he adhered to journalistic standards by verifying certain details with Musk’s team, while declining their request to preview the film before its public release.

Final Thoughts and Community Engagement