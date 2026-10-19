Bob Dylan Introduces Fresh Guitarist and Honors Randy Newman

Bob Dylan launched his eagerly awaited Lights of Autumn Tour on Saturday evening at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. Fans were treated to a remarkable set filled with rare performances, surprise covers, and innovative renditions of classic hits. Dylan also revealed yet another new guitarist, marking his sixth in just five months.

Setlist Highlights

The concert commenced with the familiar melodies of “To Be Alone With You” and “Man in the Long Black Coat.” However, the night quickly took an exciting turn as Dylan performed the Basement Tapes classic “Crash on the Levee (Down in the Flood)” for the first time since 2005. Just four songs later, he brought back “Tangled Up in Blue,” marking its first performance since 2018. This rendition was notably a stripped-down torch ballad, echoing arrangements from the 1978 tour, complete with numerous lyrical changes.

Dylan’s new take on “Tangled Up in Blue” included poignant lyrics: “Way up north in the frozen woods / Teardrops touch the sky / The leaves are falling one by one / And the mornings pass you by…” These alterations captivated the audience, showcasing Dylan’s ability to continuously reinterpret his iconic works.

Surprising Covers

As the night unfolded, Dylan surprised attendees with a performance of Randy Newman’s “Louisiana 1927.” This marked the first time Dylan had ever performed the song, making it a historic moment in his setlist. The song reflects on the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, a devastating event with significant cultural impact, inspiring various blues songs over the years. Dylan’s choice to perform both “Crash on the Levee” and “Louisiana 1927” led some to speculate whether he was making a commentary on current global challenges.

The covers continued with “Dublin Blues” by Texas outlaw country musician Guy Clark, a lesser-known classic that showcased Dylan’s eclectic influences and respect for diverse songwriting.

The New Guitarist

Amidst the musical spectacle, fans observed with curiosity the identity of the new guitarist on stage. Joel Paterson, who had previously played alongside Dylan during the U.S. summer leg, was back, but he was joined by a new face that many believe to be Mike Seal. Setlist guru Bill Pagel took a cautious approach by listing him as a “?” in the band lineup. Dylan’s reluctance to introduce his bandmates or interact with the audience only added to the intrigue of the evening.

Ray Padgett’s Flagging Down the Double E’s newsletter featured a dispatch from the concert, including a close-up photo of the new guitarist, further stirring speculation about his identity. The mystery surrounding Dylan’s band dynamics continues, as the artist has always maintained a certain air of secrecy about his ensemble.

Set Conclusion and Tour Outlook

The main set concluded with the emotional “I Shall Be Released,” but Dylan offered fans a rare encore, performing “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,” a third Basement Tapes song of the evening. At 19 songs, this performance marked one of the longest Dylan shows in recent memory.

The tour will continue on October 19 in Horsens, Denmark, and is set to traverse various cities across Europe, ultimately culminating in four performances at London’s Royal Festival Hall—Dylan’s first in the venue since 1964. As fans eagerly await further shows, they hope to clarify the identity of the new guitarist, who has already sparked much intrigue and speculation.