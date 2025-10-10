Birdie Transforms into Jessica Simpson for Spirit Week Fun

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter Birdie Mae paid a heartwarming tribute to her mom in a delightful twist during her school’s Spirit Week. This adorable gesture saw the young Birdie channeling the essence of her famous mother for a “dress as your favorite artist” day. The moment not only emphasized the close bond between them but also spotlighted Jessica Simpson’s enduring influence in both music and style.

Birdie Channels Jessica Simpson for Spirit Week

Jessica Simpson’s daughter Birdie Mae embraced the opportunity to emulate her mother when her school celebrated Spirit Week. The “Irresistible” singer proudly shared this charming moment on Instagram, where her 6-year-old decided to dress up as her for “dress as your favorite artist” day. Birdie’s homage was a touching nod to her mom’s illustrious career and distinctive style.

A Tribute Loaded with Nostalgia

Birdie’s outfit was a delightful tribute packed with references to Jessica’s career. Wearing a black tee featuring the cover art of her mom’s 1999 album “Sweet Kisses,” she paired it with denim shorts reminiscent of Jessica’s character from “Dukes of Hazzard.” To top off the look, Birdie donned silver cowboy boots, truly embodying the spirit of Jessica Simpson’s daughter Birdie’s admiration for her mother.

Attention to Detail in Dressing as Mom

Accessorizing with an array of costume jewelry, Birdie added bejeweled cocktail rings and a bold necklace adorned with green gems. Her attention to detail extended to posing beside a microphone, a fitting tribute to her mother’s musical journey. Jessica Simpson’s daughter Birdie clearly showed her appreciation for her mom’s legendary status, all while having fun in the process.

Jessica, who shares Birdie along with her other children Maxwell Drew, 13, and Ace Knute, 12, with ex Eric Johnson, couldn’t have been more thrilled with Birdie’s heartfelt gesture. This Spirit Week event beautifully highlighted the special connection between mother and daughter, reminding everyone of the lasting legacy Jessica has created over the years.