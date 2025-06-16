Billy Corgan and Melissa Auf der Maur’s Smashing Reunion Performance

Billy Corgan and Melissa Auf der Maur recently delivered an unforgettable moment for fans as they reunited to perform Smashing Pumpkins’ “The Everlasting Gaze.” This event took place during the A Return to Zero Tour, where Corgan’s current band, the Machines of God, is revisiting iconic Smashing Pumpkins tracks. Montreal’s Théâtre Beanfield played host to this memorable collaboration, bringing a wave of nostalgia and excitement among the audience.

Montreal Homecoming

As part of the A Return to Zero Tour, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God have been revisiting songs from the Smashing Pumpkins’ legendary albums, including “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” and “Machina/The Machines of God.” When they reached Montreal, former touring bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur joined them on stage, delighting fans with a surprise appearance in her hometown.

Auf der Maur took the opportunity to share the story of her first meeting with Corgan. Amidst cheers, she recounted the moment in both English and French, humorously recalling her apology for a broken beer bottle thrown during a concert. Corgan playfully responded to her story, recalling it with fondness.

A Special Performance

The pinnacle of the evening was the performance of “The Everlasting Gaze,” a track from the year 2000’s “Machina.” This was a fitting finale, bringing a sense of historical continuity and shared passion to the show. Auf der Maur’s presence was particularly poignant; she originally joined the band in 1999, filling in for D’arcy Wretzky, and her return evoked a strong emotional connection with the audience.

Corgan’s New Direction

In a recent interview, Billy Corgan explained the purpose behind his new band, the Machines of God. He discussed creative differences with fellow Smashing Pumpkins members, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, which prompted the formation of the new group. “We weren’t in agreement about what the purpose of such a thing might be for,” Corgan explained, highlighting their harmonious agreement to keep projects aligned with individual visions.

Performing as he wishes, Corgan emphasized freedom as a driving force behind the A Return to Zero Tour. He stated, “I’m going out and doing these shows the way I want to do them.” Fans can look forward to the Smashing Pumpkins returning to Europe in July.

Tour Highlights

The Machines of God’s tour is set to conclude this month, wrapping up with a final performance at Varsity Theater in Minneapolis. Following this, Billy Corgan will reunite with his Smashing Pumpkins bandmates for a tour across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. This series of concerts promises to blend nostalgia and fresh experiences, reflecting Corgan’s artistic journey and evolution.